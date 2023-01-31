Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, Deputy Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Director, Task Force LCS, provides insight into the littoral combat ship's mission readiness, the mental health of our surface warriors and the integration of reserve and active Sailors.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 16:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872182
|VIRIN:
|230131-N-GF955-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109435078
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Read Admiral LeClair Addresses the LCS Fleet, by PO2 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
