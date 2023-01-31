Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Read Admiral LeClair Addresses the LCS Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, Deputy Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Director, Task Force LCS, provides insight into the littoral combat ship's mission readiness, the mental health of our surface warriors and the integration of reserve and active Sailors.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872182
    VIRIN: 230131-N-GF955-1003
    Filename: DOD_109435078
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Littoral Combat Ship
    Surface Navy
    LCS
    Navy
    US Navy

