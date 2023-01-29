Army advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade participate in a validation exercise, Jan. 29, at Ft. Benning, Ga. The validation exercise certifies the advisors’ ability to support foreign military partners in conflict. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872181
|VIRIN:
|230129-A-JZ147-018
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109435063
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-ROLL: Validating Combat Advisors, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
