    B-ROLL: Validating Combat Advisors

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2023

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Army advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade participate in a validation exercise, Jan. 29, at Ft. Benning, Ga. The validation exercise certifies the advisors’ ability to support foreign military partners in conflict. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

