Sustainment Soldier discusses Black History Month

U.S. Army Cpl. Journey Tucker, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares her story about serving in the Army and observing Black History Month on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2022. Army diversity is about knowing who our people are, understanding the value individuals bring, and optimizing what they offer in order to build high performing and cohesive teams. Black Soldiers have served with honor, dedication and distinction and their legacy of courage and selfless service will inspire generations to come. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
