    Sustainment Soldier discusses Black History Month

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Cpl. Journey Tucker, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares her story about serving in the Army and observing Black History Month on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2022. Army diversity is about knowing who our people are, understanding the value individuals bring, and optimizing what they offer in order to build high performing and cohesive teams. Black Soldiers have served with honor, dedication and distinction and their legacy of courage and selfless service will inspire generations to come. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872179
    VIRIN: 230201-A-FW799-160
    Filename: DOD_109435029
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, GA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Sustainment Soldier discusses Black History Month, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    3rd ID
    3rd DSB
    Army 2030

