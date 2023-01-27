Becoming an MAI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872167" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with various units conduct close combat scenario-based training during a Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) culminating event at Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck, Virginia, Jan. 27, 2023. The MAIC is designed to develop the individual Marine’s understanding of combative techniques while enduring both mental and physical stressors in order to establish a warrior's ethos. This reel was created for Instagram with the purpose to recruit and attract current active duty Marines to become a martial arts instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Alvarado)