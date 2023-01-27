Becoming an MAI

U.S. Marines with various units conduct close combat scenario-based training during a Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) culminating event at Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck, Virginia, Jan. 27, 2023. The MAIC is designed to develop the individual Marine’s understanding of combative techniques while enduring both mental and physical stressors in order to establish a warrior's ethos. This reel was created for Instagram with the purpose to recruit and attract current active duty Marines to become a martial arts instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872167
|VIRIN:
|230201-M-AR474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109434592
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, by Cpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
