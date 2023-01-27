Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Becoming an MAI

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines with various units conduct close combat scenario-based training during a Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) culminating event at Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck, Virginia, Jan. 27, 2023. The MAIC is designed to develop the individual Marine’s understanding of combative techniques while enduring both mental and physical stressors in order to establish a warrior's ethos. This reel was created for Instagram with the purpose to recruit and attract current active duty Marines to become a martial arts instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    TAGS

    MCMAP
    MAIC
    MAIT
    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

