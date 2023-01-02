Defense Innovation Board Meets

The Defense Innovation Board will host its second board meeting under Chairman Mike Bloomberg. The board will provide updates on studies of the National Defense Science & Technology Strategy and strategic investment capital.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 12:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|872162
|Filename:
|DOD_109434470
|Length:
|01:11:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
