    Defense Innovation Board Meets

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    The Defense Innovation Board will host its second board meeting under Chairman Mike Bloomberg. The board will provide updates on studies of the National Defense Science & Technology Strategy and strategic investment capital.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 12:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 872162
    Filename: DOD_109434470
    Length: 01:11:34
    Location: US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
