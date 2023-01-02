Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You Can't Be What You Can't See

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    Former Administrator of NASA, retired Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden, Deputy Director of Joint Strategic Planning, Brig. Gen. Henderson, and Commander of U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Michael Langley discuss past generations of Black service members, and the legacies they left behind, setting the stage for future generations.(U.S. Marine Corps Video by SSgt John Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 09:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872133
    VIRIN: 230130-M-SG166-1002
    Filename: DOD_109434032
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    Montford Point Marines
    Black History Month
    weeklyvideos
    Lt. Gen.Peterson
    Frank Branch

