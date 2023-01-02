Former Administrator of NASA, retired Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden, Deputy Director of Joint Strategic Planning, Brig. Gen. Henderson, and Commander of U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Michael Langley discuss past generations of Black service members, and the legacies they left behind, setting the stage for future generations.(U.S. Marine Corps Video by SSgt John Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 09:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872133
|VIRIN:
|230130-M-SG166-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109434032
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, You Can't Be What You Can't See, by SSgt John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
