Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon Brigade New Comer Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    This video is a short history and integration brief of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 08:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872128
    VIRIN: 230123-A-HL439-444
    Filename: DOD_109434017
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Brigade New Comer Video, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Falcon Brigade
    US Army
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    paratrooper
    Lets Go

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT