    Airborne 23 b-roll drop zone

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Airlift Wing supported Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers , Jan. 31st. Airborne 23 is the largest annual static-line personnel jump and cargo drop exercise between the U.S. Air Force and JGSDF. The exercise integrated C-130Js from the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, and Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, carrying JGSDF soldiers for an airdrop at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, drop zone. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872114
    VIRIN: 230131-F-ZV099-195
    Filename: DOD_109433857
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    TAGS

    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    U.S Air Force
    bilateral partnership
    Airborne 2023

