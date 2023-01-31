Airborne 23 b-roll drop zone

The 374th Airlift Wing supported Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers , Jan. 31st. Airborne 23 is the largest annual static-line personnel jump and cargo drop exercise between the U.S. Air Force and JGSDF. The exercise integrated C-130Js from the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, and Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, carrying JGSDF soldiers for an airdrop at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, drop zone. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)
|01.31.2023
|02.01.2023 07:18
|B-Roll
|872114
|230131-F-ZV099-195
|DOD_109433857
|00:03:34
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|3
|3
