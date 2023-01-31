A b-roll package of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, during Airborne 23, Jan. 31, 2023. Over 500 Japan Ground Self Defense Force paratroopers performed a static-line jump from 13 U.S. Air Force C-130’s, showcasing the strategic importance of engaging in bilateral operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 07:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872111
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-HD796-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109433826
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Airborne 2023 Paratrooper B-roll, by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
