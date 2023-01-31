Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne 2023 Paratrooper B-roll

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Video by Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll package of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, during Airborne 23, Jan. 31, 2023. Over 500 Japan Ground Self Defense Force paratroopers performed a static-line jump from 13 U.S. Air Force C-130’s, showcasing the strategic importance of engaging in bilateral operations.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 07:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872111
    VIRIN: 230131-F-HD796-1001
    Filename: DOD_109433826
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne 2023 Paratrooper B-roll, by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airborne

