Honor Guard expands Airman community involvement

Airman 1st Class Elyse Wilson, Yokota honor guardsman, talks about the new experiences honor guard has exposed her to at Yokota Air Base, Japan, January 12, 2023. Wilson believes honor guard expanded her knowledge of the base and helped her meet new Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Azaria E. Loyd)