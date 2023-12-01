Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Guard expands Airman community involvement

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    Airman 1st Class Elyse Wilson, Yokota honor guardsman, talks about the new experiences honor guard has exposed her to at Yokota Air Base, Japan, January 12, 2023. Wilson believes honor guard expanded her knowledge of the base and helped her meet new Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Azaria E. Loyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 01:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872109
    VIRIN: 230118-F-HS026-1001
    Filename: DOD_109433786
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard expands Airman community involvement, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Honor Guard

    Yokota Air Base

    Air Force

    TAGS

    Japan
    Honor Guard
    Yokota AB
    374th Airlift Wing

