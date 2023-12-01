Airman 1st Class Elyse Wilson, Yokota honor guardsman, talks about the new experiences honor guard has exposed her to at Yokota Air Base, Japan, January 12, 2023. Wilson believes honor guard expanded her knowledge of the base and helped her meet new Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Azaria E. Loyd)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 01:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872109
|VIRIN:
|230118-F-HS026-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109433786
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor Guard expands Airman community involvement, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honor Guard
Yokota Air Base
Air Force
