    Soldiers Celebrate Pride Month on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    06.11.2022

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Let us tell you a story of honor, duty, courage, betrayal, redemption and most importantly #love. Click on the video below to learn about three different #soldiers from three different backgrounds who came together to celebrate #pride2022 on #camparifjan

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 00:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872096
    VIRIN: 220611-O-JX514-707
    Filename: DOD_109433429
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Pride

