Soldiers Celebrate Pride Month on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

Let us tell you a story of honor, duty, courage, betrayal, redemption and most importantly #love. Click on the video below to learn about three different #soldiers from three different backgrounds who came together to celebrate #pride2022 on #camparifjan
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 00:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872096
|VIRIN:
|220611-O-JX514-707
|Filename:
|DOD_109433429
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
