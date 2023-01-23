Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Black History Month: We Are American History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Part one of a series of interviews at Osan Air Base as part of Black History Month. This week features Capt. Linder as he expresses his feelings about family and self identity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 17:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872086
    VIRIN: 230123-F-YU621-755
    Filename: DOD_109433237
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Black History Month: We Are American History, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Black History Month
    Chaplain
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT