    New American Series: SrA Saini

    VT, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    From American Airman to American Citizen, the Vermont Air National Guard played a formative part in Senior Airman Saini's life!

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard
    New American

