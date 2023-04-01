A 90 second iWATCH Army video highlighting AT awareness for Deployed and In Transit Forces.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 12:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|872054
|VIRIN:
|230131-A-PR618-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109432784
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, iWATCH Army - Deployed and In Transit Forces (90sec), by Michael Britton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT