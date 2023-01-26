Chasing Sol: MX fit for flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Group and the 37th Airlift Squadron perform post-flight maintenance tasks on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft shortly after landing in Zaragoza, Spain, during exercise Chasing Sol Jan. 26, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. and Spanish air forces to increase readiness, capabilities, and continue to grow the partnership between U.S. forces and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)