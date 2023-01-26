Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chasing Sol: MX fit for flight

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    01.26.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Group and the 37th Airlift Squadron perform post-flight maintenance tasks on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft shortly after landing in Zaragoza, Spain, during exercise Chasing Sol Jan. 26, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. and Spanish air forces to increase readiness, capabilities, and continue to grow the partnership between U.S. forces and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 08:44
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 

    This work, Chasing Sol: MX fit for flight, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435th AGOW
    Zaragoza
    Spain
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Spanish air force
    Chasing Sol

