    NATO’s cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners (master)

    BELGIUM

    01.01.2023

    Cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region contributes to stability beyond our borders and enhances our security at home.
    Synopsis

    What happens around the world has an impact on the security of the Euro-Atlantic area. As we face a new era of strategic competition, with Russia and China deepening their partnership and challenging global stability, NATO is strengthening its ties with partner countries around the globe that share our values, and stand with us to preserve the rules-based international order.
    Global challenges demand global solutions, so NATO is stepping up cooperation with our partners Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand, to tackle cross-regional challenges and shared security interests. Together, we are helping to support Ukraine’s right to self-defence and we are stepping up our cooperation in various other areas, including cyber defences, new technologies, maritime security, joint exercises and the security impact of climate change.
    Transcript

    —TEXT ON SCREEN—

    WHAT HAPPENS AROUND THE WORLD

    MATTERS TO EURO-ATLANTIC SECURITY

    AUSTRALIA

    JAPAN

    NEW ZEALAND

    AND SOUTH KOREA

    ARE CLOSE NATO PARTNERS
    THEY SHARE OUR VALUES
    AND SUPPORT A RULES-BASED INTERNATIONAL ORDER

    THEY ARE SUPPORTING UKRAINE


    IN MANY DIFFERENT WAYS

    HELPING TO UPHOLD ITS RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENCE


    TOGETHER WE ALSO

    ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH

    CONDUCT JOINT TRAINING


    AND WORK TOGETHER

    TO KEEP OUR PEOPLE SAFE

    This video includes Getty Images and its third-party partners and contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images and its third-party partners and contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material. Additionally, the source of some footage is courtesy of DVIDS.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 06:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872026
    VIRIN: 230131-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109432195
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: BE

