CLR-1 Participates in the First Ever Mental Fitness Obstacle Course

U.S. Marines with Support Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in a Mental Fitness Obstacle Course on Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2022. CLR-1 is holding the first ever Mental Fitness Obstacle Course in the Marine Corps. The event provides information on how a unit’s Marines deal with different mental obstacles under physical stress. With this knowledge, unit training can be conducted based on the needs of the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 17:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871970
|VIRIN:
|221003-M-XF490-094
|Filename:
|DOD_109431291
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
