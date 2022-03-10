CLR-1 Participates in the First Ever Mental Fitness Obstacle Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Support Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in a Mental Fitness Obstacle Course on Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2022. CLR-1 is holding the first ever Mental Fitness Obstacle Course in the Marine Corps. The event provides information on how a unit’s Marines deal with different mental obstacles under physical stress. With this knowledge, unit training can be conducted based on the needs of the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)