    CLR-1 Participates in the First Ever Mental Fitness Obstacle Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Support Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in a Mental Fitness Obstacle Course on Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2022. CLR-1 is holding the first ever Mental Fitness Obstacle Course in the Marine Corps. The event provides information on how a unit’s Marines deal with different mental obstacles under physical stress. With this knowledge, unit training can be conducted based on the needs of the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 17:24
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Health
    Obstacle Course
    1st MLG
    CLR1
    Mental Fitness

