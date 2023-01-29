Four T-38 Talons from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri conduct a flyover at the American Football Conference Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 29, 2023. T-38 crews perform flyovers as part of regularly scheduled training flights and to support community functions and government events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Bryson Britt)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871958
|VIRIN:
|230129-F-JY895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109431097
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Team Whiteman Conducts AFC Championship Flyover, by A1C Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT