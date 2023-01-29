Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Whiteman Conducts AFC Championship Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bryson Britt 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Four T-38 Talons from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri conduct a flyover at the American Football Conference Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 29, 2023. T-38 crews perform flyovers as part of regularly scheduled training flights and to support community functions and government events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Bryson Britt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871958
    VIRIN: 230129-F-JY895-1001
    Filename: DOD_109431097
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Whiteman Conducts AFC Championship Flyover, by A1C Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flyover
    T-38

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT