Team Whiteman Conducts AFC Championship Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871958" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four T-38 Talons from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri conduct a flyover at the American Football Conference Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 29, 2023. T-38 crews perform flyovers as part of regularly scheduled training flights and to support community functions and government events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Bryson Britt)