    TAG Monthly Message - February 2023

    WI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, TAG talks about February being Black History Month and the importance of reflecting during this time, his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and the appointment of Col. Carl Meredith and Command Master Sgt. Michelle Marrero as the new State Joint Diversity Executive Council members. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 15:50
    Location: WI, US

    TAGS

    #Diversity
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #BlackHistoryMonth
    #FebruaryMessage

