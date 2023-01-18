TAG Monthly Message - February 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871957" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, TAG talks about February being Black History Month and the importance of reflecting during this time, his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and the appointment of Col. Carl Meredith and Command Master Sgt. Michelle Marrero as the new State Joint Diversity Executive Council members. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)