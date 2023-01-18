Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, TAG talks about February being Black History Month and the importance of reflecting during this time, his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and the appointment of Col. Carl Meredith and Command Master Sgt. Michelle Marrero as the new State Joint Diversity Executive Council members. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 15:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|871957
|VIRIN:
|230118-Z-PV458-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109431096
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, TAG Monthly Message - February 2023, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
