    Northern Strike 23-1: B-Roll Special Forces Group Soldiers, SERE specialists conduct Cold Weather training

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-Roll of 720th Special Tactics Group SERE specialists conduct a cold-weather survival training for 20th Special Forces Group Soldiers, during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 25, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration serves as a cost effective way for units across the Department of Defense to conduct cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 13:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871920
    VIRIN: 230125-F-SB302-148
    Filename: DOD_109430799
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 23-1: B-Roll Special Forces Group Soldiers, SERE specialists conduct Cold Weather training, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    20th Special Forces Group
    720th Special Tactics Group
    Northern Strike 23

