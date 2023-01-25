Northern Strike 23-1: B-Roll Special Forces Group Soldiers, SERE specialists conduct Cold Weather training

B-Roll of 720th Special Tactics Group SERE specialists conduct a cold-weather survival training for 20th Special Forces Group Soldiers, during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 25, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration serves as a cost effective way for units across the Department of Defense to conduct cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|01.25.2023
|01.30.2023 13:04
|B-Roll
|871920
|230125-F-SB302-148
|DOD_109430799
|00:04:16
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|3
|3
