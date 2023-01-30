Michigan National Guard hosts winter training exrecise Northern Strike 23-1

Northern Strike 23-1, the winter iteration of the semi-annual exercise hosted by the Michigan National Guard, took place across Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center Jan. 20-29, 2023.
Approximately 600 personnel from across the active and reserve components of the U.S. Army, Air Force and Marine Corps took part in the exercise, braving the near-arctic conditions while training to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s arctic strategy..
The NADWC spans Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, encompassing the capabilities of the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and their combined ranges, airspace, and waterways. This system of training areas is a premier location to replicate the future operating environment, offering integrated training across all domains.
Northern Strike is an Army National Guard-sponsored exercise that is a tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective readiness producer. NS 23-2, the winter iteration of this year’s exercise, is scheduled to take place in August.
(U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna, Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco, Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann, and Master Sgt. Scott Thompson. Edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
