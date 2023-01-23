Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF Gen Allvin - Vice Chief's Challenge 2023

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Katherine Buitrago 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    The 2023 Vice Chief's Challenge focuses on execution of the employment of airpower in a contested environment and seeks to elicit innovative responses to two key challenges. First, rapidly transitioning to a wartime footing and delivering combat power to the point of need at the speed of relevance. And second, operating in a highly contested environment (HCE) consistent with the concept of Agile Combat Employment (ACE).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 08:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871884
    VIRIN: 230123-F-LZ012-216
    Filename: DOD_109430329
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Force
    Innovation
    VCSAF
    Vice Chief's Challenge
    Gen Allvin

