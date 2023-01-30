Q&A session (3/3) with NATO Secretary General at the CHEY Institute

Q&A session (1/3), hosted by Lee Jaeseung, Dean & Jean Monnet Chair, DIS / GSIS, of the Korea University, with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, at the CHEY Institute, during his visit to the Republic of Korea, on 30 January 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 06:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|871882
|VIRIN:
|230130-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109430313
|Length:
|00:15:38
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT