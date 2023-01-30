Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Q&A session (3/3) with NATO Secretary General at the CHEY Institute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Q&A session (1/3), hosted by Lee Jaeseung, Dean & Jean Monnet Chair, DIS / GSIS, of the Korea University, with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, at the CHEY Institute, during his visit to the Republic of Korea, on 30 January 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 06:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871882
    VIRIN: 230130-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109430313
    Length: 00:15:38
    Location: SEOUL, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SG remarks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT