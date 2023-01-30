Secretary of Defense Visit to Korea

USFK proudly welcomed Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to the Republic of Korea. During his visit Secretary Austin will meet with members of the ROK Ministry of Defense to talk about our shared goals for peace and stability within the region and discuss ways to work together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by SGT Marzelle Day)
