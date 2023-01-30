Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Visit to Korea

    OSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marzelle Day 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    USFK proudly welcomed Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to the Republic of Korea. During his visit Secretary Austin will meet with members of the ROK Ministry of Defense to talk about our shared goals for peace and stability within the region and discuss ways to work together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by SGT Marzelle Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 06:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871878
    VIRIN: 230130-A-WL551-1001
    Filename: DOD_109430280
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: OSAN, KR 

    Secretary of Defense

