Secretary of Defense Visit to Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871878" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USFK proudly welcomed Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to the Republic of Korea. During his visit Secretary Austin will meet with members of the ROK Ministry of Defense to talk about our shared goals for peace and stability within the region and discuss ways to work together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by SGT Marzelle Day)