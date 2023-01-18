Pet Visitation Program reinvigorates at LRMC

After a three-year hiatus, the Landstuhl American Red Cross, located at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), restarted its Pet Visitation Program at LRMC, Jan. 19. The program aims to raise morale and spirits for LRMC staff and patients.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 02:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871866
|VIRIN:
|230119-D-EK666-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109430115
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
