    Pet Visitation Program reinvigorates at LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.18.2023

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    After a three-year hiatus, the Landstuhl American Red Cross, located at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), restarted its Pet Visitation Program at LRMC, Jan. 19. The program aims to raise morale and spirits for LRMC staff and patients.

