    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.30.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Daniel Barker 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan - A video promoting the 2023 Sea Leg Challenge in support of Fleet Week Japan. On Navy installations throughout the Japan region, MWR is sponsoring an event that takes place over three days, March 27 - 29. Participants will run, walk, or step ten miles during this time to complete the challenge. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Daniel Barker)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 21:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871847
    VIRIN: 230130-N-RI884-1001
    Filename: DOD_109429892
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Fleet Week Japan- Sea Leg Challenge, by CPO Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNFJ
    SeaLegsChallenge
    DutyinJapan
    SeaLegChallenge

