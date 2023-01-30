YOKOSUKA, Japan - A video promoting the 2023 Sea Leg Challenge in support of Fleet Week Japan. On Navy installations throughout the Japan region, MWR is sponsoring an event that takes place over three days, March 27 - 29. Participants will run, walk, or step ten miles during this time to complete the challenge. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Daniel Barker)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 21:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871847
|VIRIN:
|230130-N-RI884-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109429892
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fleet Week Japan- Sea Leg Challenge, by CPO Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
