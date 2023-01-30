Fleet Week Japan- Sea Leg Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



YOKOSUKA, Japan - A video promoting the 2023 Sea Leg Challenge in support of Fleet Week Japan. On Navy installations throughout the Japan region, MWR is sponsoring an event that takes place over three days, March 27 - 29. Participants will run, walk, or step ten miles during this time to complete the challenge. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Daniel Barker)