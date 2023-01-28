Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Station Gulfport rescues two boaters Jan. 28, 2023 near the Chandeleur Island, Louisiana. The boatcrew arrived on scene and embarked the two boaters aboard and transported them to Bay of St. Louis, Mississippi.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 03:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871832
    VIRIN: 230128-G-JR369-1002
    Filename: DOD_109429298
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana., by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    District 8
    Sector Mobile

