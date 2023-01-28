Coast Guard Station Gulfport rescues two boaters Jan. 28, 2023 near the Chandeleur Island, Louisiana. The boatcrew arrived on scene and embarked the two boaters aboard and transported them to Bay of St. Louis, Mississippi.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 03:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871832
|VIRIN:
|230128-G-JR369-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109429298
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana., by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT