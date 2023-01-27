Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light weapons training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 20:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871816
    VIRIN: 230127-F-TE518-1002
    Filename: DOD_109428727
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Department of Defense
    SWAT
    military
    Air Force
    security forces

