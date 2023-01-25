Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd Security Forces Squadron partners with 336th Training Group Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape instructors

    CUSICK, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 92nd Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Military Working Dog (MWD) handlers and MWD’s search for Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) students in a combined training effort in Cusick, Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. The 92nd SFS partnered with 336th Training Group SERE instructors to enhance operations for both squadrons while providing real-world scenarios for the SERE students. (U.S. Air Force video Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 20:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871815
    VIRIN: 230125-F-TG928-466
    Filename: DOD_109428726
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CUSICK, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    #KirtlandAFB #AETC #19th Air Force #18th AF #AMC #Transcom

