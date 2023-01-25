92nd Security Forces Squadron partners with 336th Training Group Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape instructors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871815" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force 92nd Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Military Working Dog (MWD) handlers and MWD’s search for Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) students in a combined training effort in Cusick, Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. The 92nd SFS partnered with 336th Training Group SERE instructors to enhance operations for both squadrons while providing real-world scenarios for the SERE students. (U.S. Air Force video Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)