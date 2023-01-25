U.S. Air Force 92nd Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Military Working Dog (MWD) handlers and MWD’s search for Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) students in a combined training effort in Cusick, Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. The 92nd SFS partnered with 336th Training Group SERE instructors to enhance operations for both squadrons while providing real-world scenarios for the SERE students. (U.S. Air Force video Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 20:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|871815
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-TG928-466
|Filename:
|DOD_109428726
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CUSICK, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 92nd Security Forces Squadron partners with 336th Training Group Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape instructors, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT