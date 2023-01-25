Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir AFN Big Game Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, provides an introduction to Airmen and Guardians across the Pacific theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 19:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871808
    VIRIN: 230125-F-IP756-454
    Filename: DOD_109428653
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir AFN Big Game Shoutout, by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Football
    AFN
    USSF
    Big Game
    U.S. Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT