Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Week in INDOPACOM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Williams-Church 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Photos and Videos from around the INDOPACOM AOR during the second week of January 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 15:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 871775
    VIRIN: 230120-N-YJ378-253
    Filename: DOD_109428189
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    Coast Guard
    Republic of Singapore Navy
    US Army Japan
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT