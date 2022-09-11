Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clear Space Force Station Visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Space Base Delta 2 leadership visit Clear SFS. The visit was conducted to obtain an update on mission capabilities and ensure our partners are receiving the support needed from SBD2. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871762
    VIRIN: 221109-X-AJ766-0001
    Filename: DOD_109427882
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clear Space Force Station Visit, by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Clear SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT