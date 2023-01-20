U.S. Army Transportation School instructors prepare Department of the Army Soldiers and civilians to develop, maintain and manage a driver's training program through the instructional strategy of experiential learning.
Video shows vehicle control lanes with drivers maneuvering LMTVs and HMMWVs through cones.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 11:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871733
|VIRIN:
|230120-O-WA652-113
|Filename:
|DOD_109427227
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Transportation School trains the trainers in Master Driver's Course, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
