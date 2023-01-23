Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Secretary General receives honorary award of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    01.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accepted the Honorary Award of the Verkhovna Rada, the unicameral Parliament of Ukraine, in a ceremony at NATO Headquarters on Monday (23 January 2023).
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accepted the Honorary Award of the Verkhovna Rada, the unicameral Parliament of Ukraine, in a ceremony at NATO Headquarters on Monday (23 January 2023).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 09:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871724
    VIRIN: 230123-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109427121
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SG
    SG Remarks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT