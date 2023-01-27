Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LREC is an ACE Enabler

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    As the Air Force’s Global Classroom, the Air Force Culture and Language Center, or AFCLC, is central to accomplishing Department of Defense LREC objectives. The AFCLC is dedicated to the mission of enhancing partner interoperability and adversary understanding in Airmen through LREC education.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871722
    VIRIN: 230127-O-XQ105-114
    Filename: DOD_109427114
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LREC is an ACE Enabler, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    LREC
    AFCLC
    AFCLC Global Classroom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT