LREC is an ACE Enabler

As the Air Force’s Global Classroom, the Air Force Culture and Language Center, or AFCLC, is central to accomplishing Department of Defense LREC objectives. The AFCLC is dedicated to the mission of enhancing partner interoperability and adversary understanding in Airmen through LREC education.