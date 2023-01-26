Video promoting AFN Now streaming service. AFN Now is available to all active or retired service members and their families overseas.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 09:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871715
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-WF370-317
|Filename:
|DOD_109427027
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Now, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
