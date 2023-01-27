Brigadier General Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Snider, 31st Maintenance Group Senior Enlisted Advisor, participated in a radio interview at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 27, 2023. The interview covered upcoming Black History Month events happening in the local area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 10:48
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: 27 Jan 2023, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italy
USAFE
Aviano
AF
U.S. Air Force
USAF
3rd Air Force
AFN Europe
AFN Aviano
Third Air Force
Return with Honor
serving america’s best
Wyvern
Dority
United States Air Force in Europe and Africa
fighting wyvern
