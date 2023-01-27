Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern 1 Radio: 27 Jan 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Brigadier General Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Snider, 31st Maintenance Group Senior Enlisted Advisor, participated in a radio interview at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 27, 2023. The interview covered upcoming Black History Month events happening in the local area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871706
    VIRIN: 230127-F-JP321-305
    Filename: DOD_109426958
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: 27 Jan 2023, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Italy

    USAFE

    Aviano

    AF

    U.S. Air Force

    USAF

    3rd Air Force

    AFN Europe

    AFN Aviano

    Third Air Force

    Return with Honor

    serving america’s best

    Wyvern

    Dority

    United States Air Force in Europe and Africa

    fighting wyvern

    TAGS

    interview
    general
    Black History Month
    BHM
    Wyvern 1 Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT