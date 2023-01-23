Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month

    GERMANY

    01.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Members of the Spangdahlem African American Heritage Council sit down to discuss what Black History Month means to them and their experiences as black service members. During Black History Month, it is important to remember the contributions that black servicemembers have made all throughout our military history.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 08:10
    Black History Month
    African American Heritage
    BHM
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Isabella Ortega

