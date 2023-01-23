video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Spangdahlem African American Heritage Council sit down to discuss what Black History Month means to them and their experiences as black service members. During Black History Month, it is important to remember the contributions that black servicemembers have made all throughout our military history.