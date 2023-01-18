Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Eddie' works hard to promote AFN Go

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    "Eddie" the AFN Spangdahlem Eagle works out while listening to the AFN Go app at the Eifel Powerhouse gym on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. AFN Go is a free streaming app that allows you to listen to any AFN station of your choosing and keep up to date on current exchange rates, weather, and top 100 music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 03:57
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 871698
    VIRIN: 230118-F-ME505-322
    Filename: DOD_109426777
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Eddie' works hard to promote AFN Go, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    AFN Go
    A1C Jamal Berry II

