The “FOIA/Privacy Act Interface Training” will provide an overview of the relationship between the FOIA and Privacy Act. This presentation is designed to help FOIA and Privacy Act professionals better understand an individual’s right of access to their own records under the Privacy Act, and how access can be affected by the FOIA.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 08:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|871683
|VIRIN:
|230126-D-JQ173-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_109426318
|Length:
|01:32:24
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Understanding How FOIA and the Privacy Act Govern Pt 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
