    Understanding How FOIA and the Privacy Act Govern Pt 2

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Privacy, Civil Liberties and Transparency

    The “FOIA/Privacy Act Interface Training” will provide an overview of the relationship between the FOIA and Privacy Act. This presentation is designed to help FOIA and Privacy Act professionals better understand an individual’s right of access to their own records under the Privacy Act, and how access can be affected by the FOIA.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 08:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 871683
    VIRIN: 230126-D-JQ173-0005
    Filename: DOD_109426318
    Length: 01:32:24
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 

