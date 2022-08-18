Understanding How FOIA and the Privacy Act Govern Pt 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The “FOIA/Privacy Act Interface Training” will provide an overview of the relationship between the FOIA and Privacy Act. This presentation is designed to help FOIA and Privacy Act professionals better understand an individual’s right of access to their own records under the Privacy Act, and how access can be affected by the FOIA.