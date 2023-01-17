355th TRS A-10 VR simulation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871658" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A student from the 355th Training Squadron uses virtual reality technology at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023. The students are able to perform training flights using VR to build their knowledge before taking to the skies for their official training flights. The 355th TRS is always working to improve the quality of their training to better prepare future pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)