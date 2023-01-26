Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps: America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Javen Owens 

    Victory Corps

    As the senior U.S. Army tactical headquarters in Europe, V Corps provides training, increases readiness, deploys forces to assure allies, deters Russian aggression, while simultaneously reinforcing NATO's eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by, Spc. Javen Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 16:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 871652
    VIRIN: 230126-A-EW038-237
    Filename: DOD_109425611
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps: America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, by SPC Javen Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AFNEurope
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT