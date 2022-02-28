Navy Music Legacies: Cmdr. Branton M. Joaquin, Jr.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 3rd Class David Martin Brown served as a trumpet instrumentalist in #NavyMusic from 1942 to 1945, spending most of his time in the U.S. Navy stationed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

We met with his grandson, Cmdr. Branton M. Joaquin, Jr., currently serving as a liaison officer in the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office, to relive memories of his grandfather's groundbreaking service in the Navy at a time when few African Americans were allowed to hold skilled positions.