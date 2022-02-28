Navy Music Legacies: Cmdr. Branton M. Joaquin, Jr.

Petty Officer 3rd Class David Martin Brown served as a trumpet instrumentalist in #NavyMusic from 1942 to 1945, spending most of his time in the U.S. Navy stationed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
We met with his grandson, Cmdr. Branton M. Joaquin, Jr., currently serving as a liaison officer in the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office, to relive memories of his grandfather's groundbreaking service in the Navy at a time when few African Americans were allowed to hold skilled positions.
|02.28.2022
|01.26.2023 14:20
|Interviews
