    Navy Music Legacies: Cmdr. Branton M. Joaquin, Jr.

    02.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Petty Officer 3rd Class David Martin Brown served as a trumpet instrumentalist in #NavyMusic from 1942 to 1945, spending most of his time in the U.S. Navy stationed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
    We met with his grandson, Cmdr. Branton M. Joaquin, Jr., currently serving as a liaison officer in the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office, to relive memories of his grandfather's groundbreaking service in the Navy at a time when few African Americans were allowed to hold skilled positions.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871629
    VIRIN: 220228-N-IQ389-334
    Filename: DOD_109425165
    Length: 00:02:55
    DC, US

