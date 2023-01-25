Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues man from boat near Cloverdale, Oregon

    OR, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues a man who was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency aboard a boat near Cloverdale Jan. 25, 2023. The aircrew transported the man to awaiting emergency medical services at Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue Station 87 in stable condition to be transported to a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871627
    VIRIN: 230125-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_109425128
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: OR, US

