Coast Guard rescues man from boat near Cloverdale, Oregon

A Coast Guard Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues a man who was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency aboard a boat near Cloverdale Jan. 25, 2023. The aircrew transported the man to awaiting emergency medical services at Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue Station 87 in stable condition to be transported to a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|01.25.2023
Date Posted: 01.26.2023
|B-Roll
|871627
VIRIN: 230125-G-AS553-1001
|DOD_109425128
|00:00:31
|Location:
|OR, US
|1
|1
