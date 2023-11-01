Jersey Devil 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871626" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron and members of the Royal Canadian Air Force trained in opening and operating remote airfields, maintaining command and control, and providing security for critical assets during Exercise Jersey Devil at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, January 11-14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)