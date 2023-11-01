Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jersey Devil 2023

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron and members of the Royal Canadian Air Force trained in opening and operating remote airfields, maintaining command and control, and providing security for critical assets during Exercise Jersey Devil at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, January 11-14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871626
    VIRIN: 230111-F-XJ149-269
    Filename: DOD_109425097
    Length: 00:09:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jersey Devil 2023, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    621 CRW
    Jersey Devil
    621 CRS

