Jersey Devil 2023

Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron and members of the Royal Canadian Air Force trained in opening and operating remote airfields, maintaining command and control, and providing security for critical assets during Exercise Jersey Devil at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, January 11-14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)
|01.11.2023
|01.26.2023 14:03
|B-Roll
|871626
|230111-F-XJ149-269
|DOD_109425097
|00:09:10
|US
|2
|2
