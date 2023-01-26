Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Museum Centennial, Aim High App, Arctic Skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights the 100th birthday of the Museum of the United States Air Force, a new app feature lets everyone help with recruiting, and Special Ops goes north to train in arctic conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 10:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871607
    VIRIN: 230126-F-KT515-002
    Filename: DOD_109424562
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Museum Centennial, Aim High App, Arctic Skills, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    Air Force Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT