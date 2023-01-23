Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern High School robotics team builds robot for competition (B-Roll 1080p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Students from Kaiserslautern High School design and test robot prototypes at the 86th Airlift Wing Hercules Innovation Lab on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 26, 2023. The design prepared the students to submit to a competition in Denver, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Dominque Ingram)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 09:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871600
    VIRIN: 230123-F-QN658-1001
    Filename: DOD_109424481
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    This work, Kaiserslautern High School robotics team builds robot for competition (B-Roll 1080p), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Robotics
    Ramstein
    KMC
    Kaiserslautern High School

