Students from Kaiserslautern High School design and test robot prototypes at the 86th Airlift Wing Hercules Innovation Lab on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 26, 2023. The design prepared the students to submit to a competition in Denver, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Dominque Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 09:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871600
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-QN658-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109424481
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
This work, Kaiserslautern High School robotics team builds robot for competition (B-Roll 1080p), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
