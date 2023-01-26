Kosovo Force (KFOR) Soldier Capt. Tyler Moulder, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with HHC 1-131st Aviation Regiment with the Alabama National Guard, tells his story of becoming a pilot in command while deployed, following in his father's footsteps. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Skyler Schendt, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 07:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871582
|VIRIN:
|230126-Z-NX058-790
|Filename:
|DOD_109424198
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Keeping the Family Who Flies Tradition Alive, by CPL Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Keeping the Family Who Flies Tradition Alive
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT