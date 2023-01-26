Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping the Family Who Flies Tradition Alive

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.26.2023

    Video by Cpl. Skyler Schendt 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Kosovo Force (KFOR) Soldier Capt. Tyler Moulder, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with HHC 1-131st Aviation Regiment with the Alabama National Guard, tells his story of becoming a pilot in command while deployed, following in his father's footsteps. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Skyler Schendt, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 07:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871582
    VIRIN: 230126-Z-NX058-790
    Filename: DOD_109424198
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    pilot
    KFOR
    Aviation
    UH-60
    StrongerTogether

