8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise

U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transport cargo on a C-17 Globemaster III in support of Exercise Juniper Oak, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 03:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871568
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-UN842-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109424051
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
