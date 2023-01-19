Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.19.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transport cargo on a C-17 Globemaster III in support of Exercise Juniper Oak, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871568
    VIRIN: 230119-F-UN842-9001
    Filename: DOD_109424051
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    HIMARS
    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak

