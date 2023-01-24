Camp Blaz Construction Video (Japanese Version)

Construction workers building new facilities for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 16, 2023. To prepare for the reactivation of MCB Camp Blaz, new facilities are under construction to accommodate future incoming units. The military presence in Guam plays an essential part in the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’ 2030 Force Design’s goal of shifting the Marine Corps’ mission to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi, Cpl. Alex Fairchild, LCpl. Martha Linaren, Lcpl. Jonathan Beauchamp, LCpl Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 03:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871560
|VIRIN:
|230124-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109423962
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Language:
|Japanese
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
