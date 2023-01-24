Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Construction Video (Japanese Version)

    GUAM

    01.24.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Construction workers building new facilities for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 16, 2023. To prepare for the reactivation of MCB Camp Blaz, new facilities are under construction to accommodate future incoming units. The military presence in Guam plays an essential part in the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’ 2030 Force Design’s goal of shifting the Marine Corps’ mission to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi, Cpl. Alex Fairchild, LCpl. Martha Linaren, Lcpl. Jonathan Beauchamp, LCpl Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 03:24
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:35
    Language: Japanese
    Location: GU

    This work, Camp Blaz Construction Video (Japanese Version), by Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reactivation
    MCB Camp Blaz

